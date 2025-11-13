3i Group (LON:III) Trading Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,037 and last traded at GBX 4,082. 301,625,656 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,410% from the average session volume of 6,687,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,211.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on III. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 4,500 to GBX 4,600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on 3i Group from GBX 5,000 to GBX 5,150 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 price target on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,816.67.

Get 3i Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on 3i Group

3i Group Trading Down 14.7%

3i Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of £34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,167.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,140.55.

(Get Free Report)

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.