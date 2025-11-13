Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 178.30 and last traded at GBX 178.60, with a volume of 336744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 309 to GBX 235 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 350 to GBX 285 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 312.50.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza Group

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 195.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 227.82. The company has a market capitalization of £681.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -562.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Ian Bull purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 197 per share, with a total value of £9,850. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland.

We are part of the global Domino’s system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in the UK & Ireland under a long term agreement with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino’s brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.