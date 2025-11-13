Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. $DHIL

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHIL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 969.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total transaction of $49,630.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,593.40. This represents a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L’quentus Thomas sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total transaction of $35,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $357,547.40. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHIL. Wall Street Zen downgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

DHIL stock opened at $132.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.67. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.32 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The company has a market cap of $358.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 31.71%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

