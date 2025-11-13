Interface, Inc. $TILE Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Interface worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interface by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 71,476 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 102,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Interface by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Interface

In related news, VP James Poppens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 124,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,462.24. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $673,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 145,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,610.85. The trade was a 14.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interface Stock Performance

NASDAQ TILE opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.07. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $364.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.19 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 7.08%.The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Interface has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TILE shares. Zacks Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings raised Interface from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

