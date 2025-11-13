Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Immersion Corporation $IMMR

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Immersion worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 52.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 15.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Immersion by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Immersion by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Immersion in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Immersion in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immersion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Immersion Stock Down 1.0%

Immersion stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Immersion Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $218.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Immersion’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

