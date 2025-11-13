Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 10,083 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,083 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of OneSpaWorld worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSW. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 34,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 7.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.8% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 0.7% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 213,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 31,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $675,529.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 332,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,010.55. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn Fusfield sold 23,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $498,612.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 151,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,304.43. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,284. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of OSW opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 7.90%.The business had revenue of $258.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. OneSpaWorld’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from OneSpaWorld’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on OneSpaWorld from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Northcoast Research set a $28.00 price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OSW

About OneSpaWorld

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.