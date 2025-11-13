Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 28,993 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. $MAX

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,993 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of MediaAlpha worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. CWM LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 151.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 148.4% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $13.25 on Thursday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $863.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 71.02% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The company had revenue of $306.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. MediaAlpha’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. MediaAlpha has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

