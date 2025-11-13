Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,355 Shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana $THFF

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,983 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,355 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of First Financial Corporation Indiana worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Corporation Indiana during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Corporation Indiana in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 33.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 14.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THFF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Financial Corporation Indiana from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Activity at First Financial Corporation Indiana

In related news, Director James O. Mcdonald bought 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $119,913.75. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,303.25. This trade represents a 24.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Stock Performance

Shares of THFF opened at $57.30 on Thursday. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $679.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.47.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.14. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 21.70%.The firm had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Financial Corporation Indiana’s dividend payout ratio is 32.69%.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

