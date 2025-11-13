Crane $CR Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 2.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CR opened at $190.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a one year low of $127.04 and a one year high of $203.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $589.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.54 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.74%.

In other Crane news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $4,007,257.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,801.24. This trade represents a 38.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson set a $235.00 price target on Crane in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Crane from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

