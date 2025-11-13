Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Graham Corporation $GHM

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Graham worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 130.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 675.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Graham by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.05 million, a PE ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63. Graham Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $64.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. Graham had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Graham has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Graham Corporation will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial downgraded Graham from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Graham from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Graham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

