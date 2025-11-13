Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of JBT Marel during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter worth $10,490,000. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter worth $53,515,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,308,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBT Marel stock opened at $140.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. JBT Marel Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.08 and a 12 month high of $148.76.

JBT Marel ( NYSE:JBTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.75 million. JBT Marel had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.6% on a year-over-year basis. JBT Marel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 target price on JBT Marel in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. William Blair upgraded JBT Marel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

