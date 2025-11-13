Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Root, Inc. $ROOT

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Root at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Root by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Root by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Root by 30.8% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Root by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Root alerts:

Root Price Performance

Root stock opened at $88.07 on Thursday. Root, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $181.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average of $110.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Root

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Root had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $516,005.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 274,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,609,041.24. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alexander E. Timm sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $965,325.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,748 shares in the company, valued at $14,020,642.24. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Root in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut Root from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Root from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROOT

Root Profile

(Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.