Box, Inc. $BOX Position Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,873 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 7,130.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 692.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BOX

In related news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $152,611.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 502,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,485.59. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,855 shares in the company, valued at $896,931. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 100,724 shares of company stock worth $3,309,293 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $38.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.19 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

