Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 1,162 Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 418,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 318,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 346,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 50,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 42,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

