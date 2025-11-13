Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Community Corporation $FCCO

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of First Community at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Community by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 104,796 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 180,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 36.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 35,140 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of First Community by 4.1% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 102,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 60,596 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Community alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Community

In related news, Director Roderick M. Todd, Jr. sold 1,679 shares of First Community stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $47,012.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,248. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FCCO shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of First Community from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Community in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Community currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Community

First Community Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $27.50 on Thursday. First Community Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $211.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter. First Community had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.69%. Analysts forecast that First Community Corporation will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

First Community Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

First Community Profile

(Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.