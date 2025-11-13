44,240 Shares in Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. $NECB Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Northeast Community Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NECB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 714.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 88,171 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 77,350 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,384 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 45,726 shares in the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northeast Community Bancorp news, CFO Donald S. Hom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $40,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,504.57. This trade represents a 25.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northeast Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.56. Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $31.72.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 13.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NECB. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on NECB

Northeast Community Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.