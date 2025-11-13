Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 97,315 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 562.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,315 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 57.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,003,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,903,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,751,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,774,000 after buying an additional 4,594,097 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,040,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,801,000 after buying an additional 7,579,901 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 889.3% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 11,324,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,963,000 after buying an additional 10,180,102 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,541,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,564,000 after buying an additional 3,233,383 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 102,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,227,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 568,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,823,476. This represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $1,831,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,197,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,190,576.85. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 352,257 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,334. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark cut Coeur Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 price target on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.32.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $554.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

