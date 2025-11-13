Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.98 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Watsco worth $12,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 10.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in Watsco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $348.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $380.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.32. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.52 and a 52-week high of $571.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Watsco from $525.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Watsco from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

