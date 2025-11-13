Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Price

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.34% from the company’s previous close.

PRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Primerica from $308.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.83.

Get Primerica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Primerica

Primerica Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $259.61 on Tuesday. Primerica has a twelve month low of $230.98 and a twelve month high of $307.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.10 and its 200 day moving average is $267.24.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $838.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 22.36%.Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.65, for a total transaction of $649,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,892 shares in the company, valued at $8,800,057.80. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 57.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.