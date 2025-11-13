Calix (NYSE:CALX) CFO Cory Sindelar Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) CFO Cory Sindelar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $3,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 76,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,041.50. The trade was a 39.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cory Sindelar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 30th, Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

NYSE:CALX opened at $63.40 on Thursday. Calix, Inc has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $71.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Calix had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.The firm had revenue of $265.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Calix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CALX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Calix by 12.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Calix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Calix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Calix by 139.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

