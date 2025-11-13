Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) VP Susan Burwig Sells 18,000 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) VP Susan Burwig sold 18,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $10,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,737,500. This represents a 27.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $597.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $250.05 and a one year high of $625.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $535.14 and its 200 day moving average is $419.62.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 91.88%. The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 10.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 10.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 188.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Medpace by 47.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Medpace from $356.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $575.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.90.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

