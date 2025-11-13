Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 245.10% from the company’s previous close. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sable Offshore’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SOC. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Sable Offshore from $47.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Get Sable Offshore alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SOC

Sable Offshore Price Performance

NYSE:SOC opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. Sable Offshore has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.44). Research analysts anticipate that Sable Offshore will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sable Offshore

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim acquired 982,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $14,778,980.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 10,933,394 shares in the company, valued at $164,438,245.76. This trade represents a 9.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sable Offshore

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 1,262.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sable Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sable Offshore by 36.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.