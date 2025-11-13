Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick Smith Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.04, for a total value of $5,910,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,023,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,294,321.28. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $569.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $709.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $735.72. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $469.24 and a 12-month high of $885.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,257,000. Trustmark Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 6.4% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXON shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $840.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.71.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

