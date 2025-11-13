Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.27 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4,058.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,383 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 7.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 910,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,358 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Shopify by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 54,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP opened at $156.59 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $182.19. The company has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $155.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Shopify from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.