Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 8,701 Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 $UWM

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.30% of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 924.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 during the second quarter worth $222,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 stock opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.90. ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $51.87. The company has a market cap of $244.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.27.

About ProShares Ultra Russell 2000

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

