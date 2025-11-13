Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Reddit were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Reddit by 100.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Reddit by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Reddit in the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RDDT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Reddit from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Reddit from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $210.00 price target on Reddit in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reddit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Reddit Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $202.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.09. Reddit Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $282.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.14.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.65 million. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In other Reddit news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 30,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,599.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,295,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,552,261.76. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 13,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.33, for a total value of $2,633,769.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,322,880.69. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 434,126 shares of company stock valued at $97,231,634 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

