ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF $SDOG Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.09% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 282.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period.
Shares of SDOG stock opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.82. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $61.54.
The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.
