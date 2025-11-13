57,487 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF $EBND Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 279.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EBND opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $21.68.

About SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

