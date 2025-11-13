Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 101.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hasbro by 130.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 489.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 93.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAS. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Roth Capital set a $96.00 target price on Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $79.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.65. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $82.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 82.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.83%.

In other Hasbro news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $696,882.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,873.44. This trade represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $308,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,958.48. The trade was a 18.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,357 shares of company stock worth $3,199,818. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

