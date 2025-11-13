Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 989,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,055,000 after acquiring an additional 98,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 322,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after buying an additional 133,298 shares in the last quarter.

DFAU opened at $46.77 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

