Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,572,199,000 after buying an additional 438,381 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,689,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,662,000 after acquiring an additional 39,846 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,168,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,278,000 after acquiring an additional 38,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,076,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,071,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 577.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,035,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,513,000 after purchasing an additional 883,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total value of $1,465,991.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $37,020,545.45. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $223.42 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.33 and a 1 year high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.47. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 43.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.