Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.96. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $92.65.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

