Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 768 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 3.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.7% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $268.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $308.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective (down previously from $284.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

