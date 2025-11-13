Brogan Financial Inc. Increases Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Brogan Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.3% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $621.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $604.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.31. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.