Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,268 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

V stock opened at $339.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $621.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.00 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.11%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,117. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $8,164,561. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

