Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 333,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,385 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.0% of Candriam S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $181,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $1,715,899,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,496,000 after buying an additional 584,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,393,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,680,922,000 after acquiring an additional 566,979 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,122,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,696,738,000 after acquiring an additional 528,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,975,000 after acquiring an additional 457,080 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.01, for a total transaction of $1,201,785.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total transaction of $13,414,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 234,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,266,872.80. The trade was a 9.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 101,683 shares of company stock worth $53,517,192 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $572.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $478.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.49.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.92.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

