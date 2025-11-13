Candriam S.C.A. Has $63.88 Million Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,349,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,850 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $63,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 585.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $54.03 on Thursday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

