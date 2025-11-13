Candriam S.C.A. Trims Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,398 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,889 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $78,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $721,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,147 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $10,059,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 58,077 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,856,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $455.00 to $445.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $423.00 to $415.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $434.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.20. The company has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $362.50 and a one year high of $519.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.