Walmart Inc. $WMT Stock Holdings Lowered by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,801 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 4.1% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 397,264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 30.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 527.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 28,684.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $103.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.63. The company has a market cap of $824.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $1,293,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,586,075.95. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,616. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.