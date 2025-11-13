Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.9% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $217,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.89.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of LLY opened at $1,018.28 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,022.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $815.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $778.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $962.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

