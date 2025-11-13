Client First Capital LLC Takes Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Client First Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Cincinnati Financial comprises 0.1% of Client First Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 714.3% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 51.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.67.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $166.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.40 and a 200 day moving average of $151.69. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $168.20.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.84. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.98 per share, for a total transaction of $153,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 58,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,005,058.36. The trade was a 1.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

