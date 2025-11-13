Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $390,000 in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYK

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after buying an additional 832,838 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth approximately $9,459,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 16.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,101,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,287,000 after acquiring an additional 568,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $5,598,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $678,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,718.20. This trade represents a 64.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 34,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $397,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,823.65. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,980 shares of company stock worth $1,577,091. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Liberty Global Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.16. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 60.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

