Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $377,000 Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $981,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 242.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 52,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,797.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average of $96.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Get Our Latest Report on EEFT

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.