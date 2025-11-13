Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 6,633 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 2.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONTO opened at $135.55 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $228.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.33. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $218.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.23 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 19.29%.Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONTO. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

