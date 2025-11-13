Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $361,000 Position in Site Centers Corp. $SITC

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Site Centers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Site Centers by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Site Centers by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Site Centers by 61.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Site Centers during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Site Centers during the second quarter valued at $119,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. Site Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Site Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SITC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Site Centers from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Site Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Site Centers in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Site Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Site Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

