Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 205.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $257,917,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 570.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,180,000 after purchasing an additional 956,500 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 259.1% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 902,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 650,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,056,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,843,000 after buying an additional 480,642 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total transaction of $1,060,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,261.60. The trade was a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $132.78 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $175.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.83. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 28.40%.The firm had revenue of $838.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 144.64%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

