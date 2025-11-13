Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 39,124 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,124 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 51.8% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ExlService by 14.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $350,080.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,532.96. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.67. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 11.91%.The business had revenue of $529.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

