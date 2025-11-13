Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. $TNK

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNK. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 77.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of TNK stock opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of -0.11. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $62.09.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 32.87%.The company had revenue of $115.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TNK shares. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Teekay Tankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

