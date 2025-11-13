Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $396,000 in Acushnet $GOLF

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of GOLF opened at $81.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.90. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $84.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $657.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $632.76 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Acushnet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acushnet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GOLF. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

