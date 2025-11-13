10,808 Shares in uniQure N.V. $QURE Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in uniQure by 127.3% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 36,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QURE opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.59. uniQure N.V. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,387.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.74%. Analysts expect that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 226,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $9,383,061.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 651,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,009,282.84. The trade was a 25.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 217,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,975,150. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,560 shares of company stock valued at $12,362,568. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QURE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on uniQure from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

